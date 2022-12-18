Watch: Mislav Orsic's Winning Goal To Hand Croatia 3rd Place Finish In FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia clinched a third-place finish at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday night after defeating Morocco by 2-1. Croatian player Mislav Orsic emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the match, as he left the entire Khalifa International Stadium in awe with his winning goal. Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol earlier scored the opening goal for Croatia just seven minutes into the third-place playoff, following an assist by Ivan Perisic.

Two minutes later, Moroccan defender Achraf Dari found the back of the net and equalized the score. Going ahead, the first half had more exciting action to witness as Orsic converted a beautiful goal, which was assisted by M Livaja. Orsic got the entire football world talking about the goal, which curled over Moroccan goalkeeper Bounou’s hand and into the inside of the far post. Here’s a look at the gorgeous strike by Mislav Orsic.

Watching this beautiful goal from Mislav Orsic on repeat 🤩#LetItFly with @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/6tfnzs4Nxi — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2022

Luka Modric earns a bronze medal in his final World Cup appearance

The match marked the final World Cup appearance for 37-year-old Luka Modric, who couldn’t stop smiling while collecting the bronze medal. “This medal is very important for us, for me, for my country, for Croatia as a national team. We confirm with this medal that Croatia is playing an important role in the world of football. We are leaving Qatar as winners,” Modric said.

“Now it is step by step by step and continue until least the Nations League and after we will see,” Modric added. This was the second time Croatia finished third in the marquee football event, having previously finished as runners-up in 1998. On the other hand, Morocco, who earlier became the first team to reach the World Cup semifinals, ended their stellar campaign with an upset.

‘We had 0.01% of winning this World Cup’: Morocco manager Regragui

“Of course we are disappointed, but when we wake up tomorrow we will realize how much we have achieved. We had 0.01% of winning this World Cup at the outset and we managed to get through to the last four. We played against some of the footballing powerhouses of the world. We are now one of the top four teams in the world and if you had told me that before the World Cup and that Morocco would be No. 4 in the world, I would have accepted that straight away,” Moroccan manager Walid Regragui said.