Watch: Mohamed Salah Checks If His Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Has Abs, Calls It 'blessing'

Mohamed Salah has been breaking records left right and centre ever since his arrival at Liverpool from Roma in 2017. Until now the Egyptian star has won the Champions League title, Premier League title and also has goal-scoring records to his name. The forwards have now added yet another chapter to his illustrious career having visited his wax statue at Madame Tussauds London.

Mohamed Salah statue at Madame Tussauds London

According to the report published by Thisisanfield, Mohamed Salah statue stands in Madame Tussauds London’s Awards Party zone and is dressed the part in the cream suit he wore on the front cover of GQ Middle East magazine with his fingers pointed upwards in a nod to his goalscoring celebration. The publication also uploaded a video featuring Mohamed Salah Madame Tussauds wax statue which was visited by the Liverpool star himself.

While talking about the wax statue at Madame Tussauds London, Mohamed Salah said, "It was a blessing to be recognised and immortalised with the waxwork. I couldn't believe it when I stood alongside 'me', it's like looking at my own reflection in a mirror. I can't wait to see what the fans think." On looking upon his reflection Salah even joked whether “that looks exactly like me…does he have abs or not?” Speaking about the experience of working along with Madame Tussaud's artist, the 29-year-old said that the experience was really amazing. Salah’s wax statue will be featuring alongside the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, WWE star Dwayne Johnson, Helen Mirren, Brad Pitt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Mohamed Salah stats

Mohamed Salah has to date made 214 appearances for Liverpool in which he has 137 goals. The Egyptian currently stands 10th on the all-time Liverpool goal scorers list which is led by Ian Rush who has 346 goals to his name in 660 appearances. Recently Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had nothing but praises for Salah going on to say that the Egyptian is currently the best player in the world ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While speaking to BT Sport Klopp, he said, "His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But, right now, he is the best."

