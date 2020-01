Jharkhand Cheif Minister Hemant Soren and former Indian captain MS Dhoni tried their hand at whistling at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) in Ranchi on Wednesday. The former Indian skipper along with CM Hemant Soren took part in inaugurating a part of the JSCA and are seen trying out some dishes at the venue. Both CM Soren and MS Dhoni then tried their hand at whistling, using spring onions.