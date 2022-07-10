Watch: Paul Pogba Refuses To Sign Man United Shirt After Bitter Exit From Old Trafford?

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is all set to play for Juventus in the upcoming season. Pogba was reportedly getting his medicals done when he was seen on Saturday in Turin. Pogba interacted with the crowd and autographed some merchandise after undergoing the necessary medical tests at Juventus' facilities. However, he appeared to refuse signing a fan's shirt since it belonged to Manchester United. In a video that is going viral on Twitter, Pogba appeared to refuse sign an autograph on the United jersey.

Pogba rifiuta di firmare la maglia dello United. 😯 pic.twitter.com/Umc4ffWpvU — Matthijs_Pog (@MatthijsPog) July 9, 2022

Pogba left United on a bitter note, stating that the Premier League team had not extended him a favourable contract. Pogba, who joined United from Juventus in 2016, was of the opinion that United's reported offer of £300,000 per week did not reflect the value of his skills. Pogba did not extend his contract with United when it expired after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season and instead joined his former club Juventus.

During United's 2021–22 campaign, which saw them finish sixth in the Premier League table and lose out on a Champions League spot, Pogba made 26 appearances and scored just one goal, including nine assists. He featured in 232 games for United in all competitions and contributed to 51 assists and 39 goals. Prior to joining United for a second stint, Pogba played for Juventus, where he scored 34 goals in 177 matches.

According to reports, Pogba has taken a huge pay cut to join Juventus ahead of the upcoming season. Pogba will reportedly earn €8 million per season plus €2 million in performance-related bonuses, which is less than what he made at Old Trafford. Pogba reportedly earned £290,000 per week at United compared to his £160,000 per week in Italy.

Pogba's estimated net worth

Paul Pogba's net worth is estimated to be around 76.8 million euros, according to Marca. The midfielder received most of his income from Manchester United, where he also earned brand sponsorships and advertising deals of about 350,000 euros. Pogba has deals with PepsiCo, Adidas, and Amazon Studios, as per the CLlutch points report. He has a $31 million, 10-year endorsement deal with Adidas.

Image: AP