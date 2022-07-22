Watch: Roma Fan Proposes To Girlfriend In Front Of Baffled Jose Mourinho In Club Premises

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho witnessed a strange moment when a club's fan proposed to his girlfriend in front of him on Friday. The scene took place at the club's training facilities. The video began with the two fans approaching the Special One for a photograph before the male fan got to his knees and proposed to his girlfriend, with Mourinho applauding the gesture on the sides. The scene ended with the Portuguese manager offering his congratulations to both.

Meeting Jose Mourinho really gave this fan the courage to go for it all!

Fans react as AS Roma coach witnesses awkard proposal

One fan hilariously stated that if they were to ever get married, they would want to propose like the man in the video. Meanwhile, several other fans were delighted to see Jose Mourinho's reaction, stating that he was the 'Special One' for a reason.

Mourinho is now a specialist in marriage proposals!! Is there anything this man isn’t a specialist in!! 🇵🇹🐐 — Michael Cabral (@Michael79365128) July 22, 2022

Jose will always be special ✌✌👏👏👏 — Son Of Mourinho (@senyonino) July 22, 2022

Wow!! Jose, Jose. A man brought his girlfriend all the way to meet his idol, Jose Mourinho and chose the moment to proposed to her. Pure love. — Richard M (@Richardmou90) July 22, 2022

Jose Mourinho

One of a kind — yaw awuah (@YawAwuah15) July 22, 2022

THE SPECIAL ONE FOR THE SPECIAL MOMENT — Adriano Betepe (@AdrianoBtp) July 22, 2022

Mourinho helped AS Roma win inaugural UEFA Conference League

The Special One has a knack of acheiving success wherever he goes and he did not disappoint in his very first season with AS Roma. Jose Mourinho led the Serie A outfit to their maiden UEFA Europa Conference League title by defeating Feyenoord 1-0 in the final.