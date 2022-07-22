Last Updated:

Watch: Roma Fan Proposes To Girlfriend In Front Of Baffled Jose Mourinho In Club Premises

Jose Mourinho witnessed a strange moment when a club's fan proposed to his girlfriend in front of him. The scene took place at the club's training facilities.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho witnessed a strange moment when a club's fan proposed to his girlfriend in front of him on Friday. The scene took place at the club's training facilities. The video began with the two fans approaching the Special One for a photograph before the male fan got to his knees and proposed to his girlfriend, with Mourinho applauding the gesture on the sides. The scene ended with the Portuguese manager offering his congratulations to both.

Fans react as AS Roma coach witnesses awkard proposal

One fan hilariously stated that if they were to ever get married, they would want to propose like the man in the video. Meanwhile, several other fans were delighted to see Jose Mourinho's reaction, stating that he was the 'Special One' for a reason.

Mourinho helped AS Roma win inaugural UEFA Conference League

The Special One has a knack of acheiving success wherever he goes and he did not disappoint in his very first season with AS Roma. Jose Mourinho led the Serie A outfit to their maiden UEFA Europa Conference League title by defeating Feyenoord 1-0 in the final.

