Watch: Ronaldo's Reaction After Ghana Player Mimics His 'siuuu' Celebration Is Unmissable

Portugal and Ghana locked horns against each other in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 in the Group H opener with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jao Felix, and Rafael Leao each scoring one goal to secure a crucial victory for their country. Ronaldo scored the first goal for Portugal via a penalty in the 65th minute and became the first player in history to score in five different World Cup editions.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari scored the two goals for Ghana in the 73rd and 89th minute respectively. When Bukari scored the goal toward the backend of the game, Ronaldo was sitting on the bench after having been replaced by Goncalo Ramos a minute earlier. Bukari scored the goal and copied Ronaldo's 'siuuu' celebration. But the Portuguese star looked furious after seeing Bukari copy his signature celebration style.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, Ronaldo did not seem happy after Bukari was spotted copying the 'siuuu' celebration following his goal against Portugal in the final few minutes.

'I was overcome with emotion': Bukari on mimicking Ronaldo's 'siuuu' in front of him

Some fans perceived Bukari's 'siuuu' celebration as disrespectful toward the former Manchester United forward. After the game, Bukari released a statement to clarify that he wasn't disrespecting Ronaldo, further claiming that the moment of scoring a goal for his nation in his world cup debut completely consumed him, leading to the much-debated celebration. Ronaldo, according to Bukari, is his idol, and he cannot ever treat him or anyone else who is older than him with disrespect.

After a goalless first half, Ronaldo opened the scoring with a controversial penalty to become the first player to score in five different editions of the FIFA World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022). Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana in the 73rd minute. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao then scored two back-to-back goals for Portugal to provide them with a 3-1 lead in the game. Bukari scored a last-minute goal to make the score 3-2. Portugal are slated to play Uruguay in their next match on November 29, while Ghana will also play against the same team on December 2.

