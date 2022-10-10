Watch: Stadium Erupts In Joy As India Qualifies For AFC U-17 Asian Cup For 3rd Time In Row

The India U-17 men’s football team received roaring applause from the crowd at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, after the young team qualified for the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup. India lost 1-2 against hosts Saudi Arabia in their final Group D match in the qualifiers and qualified for next year’s continental showpiece as one of the six best runner-ups across all groups. They will now make their appearance in the coveted tournament for the third consecutive time and ninth overall time.

After the match, the Team India youngsters were seen thanking the crowd for their support throughout the qualifying stage, which saw India winning three consecutive games before the loss to Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The crowd was also seen applauding the young players in an ecstatic way from the stands. Ahead of their defeat against the hosts, India defeated the Maldives by 5-0, Kuwait by 3-0, and Myanmar by a margin of 4-1.

Watch: Frenzied celebrations in stadium as India qualifies for AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Some scenes 📸 at Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium after India being qualified for AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 🇮🇳💪#INDKSA #BackTheBlue #BlueTigers #IndianFootball #allindiafootball pic.twitter.com/deK3jqthS1 — All India Football (@AllIndiaFtbl) October 9, 2022

Win or lose, the supporters follow us everywhere 🙌



A big thank you to everyone that turned up, and everyone that supported us from far 🙏#INDKSA ⚔️ #AFCU17 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/padGmAxqqx — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 9, 2022

How India qualified for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup despite defeat to hosts?

Saudi Arabia were the first to register a goal in the Group D match after Haji struck the opening goal in the 22nd minute. India’s best chance for a goal came in the 14th minute after Lalpekhlua found Korou Singh with a delightful cross from the left flank. While the winger went for the shot, the Saudi Arabian goalkeeper made the save. In the second half, the hosts doubled their advantage by scoring in the 58th minute from a penalty kick. The match ended 1-2 in favor of Saudi Arabia after Gangte put India on the scoreboard in the 95th minute.

The 2023 AFC U-17 Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in Bahrain in May next year before the country pulled out as hosts. The AFC is yet to announce a new venue for the prestigious tournament, in which India has finished as quarter-finalists on two occasions. This will be the 20th edition of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup. Here’s the Indian starting XI that faced Saudi Arabia in the final group match.

India U17 Starting XI: Sahil (GK), Ricky Meetei Haobam, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh Dhami, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Vanlalpeka Guite (C), Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Danny Meitei Laishram