WATCH | The Night Gareth Bale Entered Football Stardom And Destroyed Maicon's Career

Gareth Bale decided to call time on his trophy-laden career on Monday as he announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33. Bale took to social media to announce that he is retiring from club and international football with immediate effect. Bale is one of the most celebrated footballers in the world after mesmerizing football with his skills for more than 17 years. Bale played for Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid before ending his club career with MLS side LA Galaxy.

WATCH | The night when Bale walked into football stardom

However, Bale announced his arrival as a superstar in club football when he produced a magical display against Inter Milan in the Champions League. As Tottenham finally managed to return to UCL, Bale produced one of the best individual displays in the history of the competition as he single-handedly took Spurs to the next round. Bale is now credited with ending the career of Brazilian right-back Maicon as he scored a second-half hat trick.

The display by Bale on the night propelled a then world-record transfer for the Wales legend to Real Madrid.

Bale announces retirement from football

Bale, Wales' most-capped men's player with 111 appearances, wrote on Instagram: "After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

"It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

The 33-year-old added: "From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true.

"To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn't have ever dreamed of when I first started out at nine years old.

"To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable."