Watch: Wild Unseen Celebrations In Man City Dressing Room After Dramatic Six-time EPL Win

Manchester City made a dramatic comeback against Aston Villa on the final day of the season to win their sixth Premier League title in 11 years. The Pep Guardiola-coached side, who were trailing Aston Villa 0-2 on Sunday, won the match courtesy of three goals in space of just six minutes. Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench and scored City's first goal in the 76th minute. Rodri scored in the 78th minute to help his side level the score. Gundogan scored again in the 81st minute to blow Villa's advantage.

The amazing comeback helped City defend their title, which they nearly lost to Liverpool, who also played their last game on Sunday. Liverpool also came back from a goal down to win their final match of the season against Wolves 3-1. At one point in time, it appeared that the Jurgen Klopp's men will do the unprecedented and win their fourth title of the season but City's brilliant comeback ensured the Reds finish second on the points table.

The incredible victory sparked wild celebrations at the Etihad Stadium, the home ground of Manchester City. Fans stormed the pitch to celebrate City's fourth Premier League title win in five years. However, the most interesting part of the celebrations took place in City's dressing room, where Pep Guardiola was seen running around and sliding in his black underwear. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Guardiola was seen sliding on the dressing room floor in his black underwear while his players cheered for him.

🎥:@PepTeam crazy naked celebration in the @ManCity dressing room 😂😂😂. This is crazy 😜 pic.twitter.com/gvU19gCKKx — Owusu Bempah Ayala (@Akwasi_Ayala) May 22, 2022

Manchester City since 2017

In their 38 league matches this season, City have won 29, drawn six, and lost three games, scoring 99 goals in the process. In the 190 Premier League matches City have played in the last five years, they have won 146 games, taking 458 points at an average of 2.5 points per game. The Sky Blues have scored a whopping 485 goals at an average of 2.5 goals per game. City have also conceded the fewest goals and boast the best goal difference during that period. A victory parade will be organised in Manchester city centre on Monday to celebrate the side's sixth Premier League win.

