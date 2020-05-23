Watford Declares Two More Players In Quarantine As Family Members Test COVID-19 Positive

Watford manager Nigel Pearson, on Friday, stated that two more players have gone into self-isolation after their family members tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The London club is the worst affected club in the Premier League after a player and two staff members tested positive recently.

Two more players test positive

Associated Press quoted Pearson as saying, “They’re all feeling OK, and likewise for their families as well. That is important for us. That shows the types of complications we’ve got. Today everybody has been tested again — we were tested on Friday morning — and we await further results over the weekend. It is just something we have got to get used to. We are trying, as everybody will be, to establish what is now a more normal working practice in the circumstances that we have.”

Earlier this week, Premier League announced that six staff members across three clubs had tested positive for COVID-19 and later, Watford said that two staff members had tested positive while Watford defender Adrian Mariappa came forward to state that he too had tested positive for the virus.

Earlier, Watford captain Troy Deeney had expressed his displeasure over resuming football and said that there is a lack of information and that he would not be participating till there is more clarity.

In a Youtube video, Troy Deeney said, "Within the meeting, I asked very simple questions,” Deeney told a boxing YouTube show. “For black, Asian, and mixed ethnicities they are four times more likely to get the illness and twice as likely to have a long-lasting illness: Is there any additional screening? Heart stuff to see if anyone has a problem? I feel that should be addressed. I can’t get a haircut until mid-July but I can go and get in a box with 19 people and jump for a header? I don’t know how that works. No one could answer the questions — not because they didn’t want to, because they didn’t have the information. I just said ‘If you don’t know the information, why would I put myself at risk?’”

