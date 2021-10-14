Watford Players To Get 'free Food' If They Fulfil Claudio Ranieri's Condition Vs Liverpool

Premier League club Watford appointed Claudio Ranieri as the manager of the team after sacking 69-year-old Xisco Muñoz. Ranieri, who has won the Premier League title with Leceister, was brought on board on a two-year deal. Following the completion of the international break Ranieri's, first game in charge will be at home against Jurgen Klopp managed Liverpool. Ahead of the big match against Liverpool the former Sampdoria coach while talking to the press revealed that he will reward his players should they keep a clean sheet against Liverpool.

Watford vs Liverpool: Claudio Ranieri to reward players for fulfilling his condition

During the 2015/16 title-winning campaign, Claudio Ranieri had promised to treat the Leicester City players to pizza if they kept a clean sheet. The team did manage to keep a clean sheet against Crystal Palace with the coach fulfilling the promise but with a twist. Ranieri took his team to Leicester eatery Peter Pizzeria for an Italian lunch where the players were free to enjoy their pizzas, but only after they'd rolled up their sleeves and made them. This time around the Italian has now gone one better by promising to take players on dinner if they keep a clean sheet against Liverpool this weekend. While speaking to the reporters Ranieri joked,

"No pizza! I pay for dinner if I take a clean sheet. A pizza is too little. It would be a dinner."

Claudio Ranieri Premier League stint

This will be Claudio Ranieri's fourth stint in the Premier League. The 69 -year-old last worked in Premier League was during the 2018-19 season, when he took over at Fulham in November. He managed to win only three of his 17 games before being sacked after just 106 days in charge and replaced by Scott Parker.

Before Fulham, Ranieri had a successful stint with Leicester who he led to the Premier League title in 2015-16 before being shown the door the very next season with the club one point above the relegation zone. Ranieri also managed Chelsea to second place in his first post in England between 2000 and 2004.

Premier League Table

Thomas Tuchel coached Chelsea currently lead the Premier League Table with 16 points from 7 matches. Liverpool and Manchester City occupy the second and third spots with 15 points and 14 points respectively. Manchester United and Everton round off the top five taking the fourth and fifth spot. Watford is currently 15th on the Premier League points table with 7 points from 7 matches. Burnley, Newcastle United and Norwich are currently placed in the relegation zone.