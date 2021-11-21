Watford Savagely Troll Cristiano Ronaldo After 4-1 Thrashing Of Manchester United

Manchester United suffered yet another disappointing loss in the Premier League as they lost to Watford FC at the Vicarage Road on Saturday. After winning the match, the club took a jibe at legendary Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo as his side suffered a humiliating loss on the road.

Ahead of Manchester United’s game against Watford, Ronaldo took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of him, with the caption, "Time to role up the sleeves once again and just get the job done! Let’s chase what we are trying to achieve this season!."

Having clinched a stellar 4-1 victory in front of their home crowd, Watford FC took to their Twitter handle and put out a video of the Watford supporters cheering for their team, along with a short highlights of the match. However, the club also trolled Cristiano Ronaldo via their caption, which read, 'We rolled our sleeves up and got the job done'.

The club then made another upload on their Instagram handle with the video of all the goals scored and further captioned it by saying, "Got the job done".

We rolled our sleeves up and got the job done 💪#WATMUN pic.twitter.com/o5EtdGzYHi — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 20, 2021

Watford humiliate Manchester United

During the match at Vicarage Stadium on Sunday, Joshua King opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the game. Ismaila Sarr scored the second goal for the home side in the 44th minute, as Donny van de Beek scored for United in the 50th minute. As United looked for an opportunity to score the equalizer, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Bonaventure scored a goal each and handed Watford the win by a 4-1 margin.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked as Manchester United head coach after Watford loss

Meanwhile, after their fourth loss in the last five matches, Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian's exit has been speculated by football geeks for a long time now, as United have performed poorly in the season so far.

After playing a total of 12 matches in the Premier League this season, United currently sit seventh in the points table with five wins, two draws, and five losses to their name.

(Image: AP/Twitter- @WatfordFC)