Watford Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL 2021 Match In India, UK, US?

A rather interesting fixture with a bit of history as Watford takes on Liverpool in the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take kick-off at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 16, at Vicarage Road in Watford. The last time these two teams faced each other was back in the 2019/20 season when Liverpool were torn apart by Watford 3-0 thanks to a superb performance from Ismaila Sarr who grabbed a brace on the day.

Here we take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Watford vs Liverpool English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Watford vs Liverpool English Premier League match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Watford vs Liverpool live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively. The Watford vs Liverpool English Premier League match can also be viewed using the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League.

How to live stream Watford vs Liverpool EPL match in India?

The Watford vs Liverpool Premier League match can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match is scheduled to take place at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 16, at Vicarage Road in Watford.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Watford vs Liverpool Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Watford vs Liverpool Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Watford vs Liverpool Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 7:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) at Vicarage Road in Watford.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Watford vs Liverpool Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Watford vs Liverpool Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Watford vs Liverpool Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 12:30 PM British Standard Time (BST) at Vicarage Road in Watford.

(Image: premierleague.com)