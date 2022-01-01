Watford Vs Tottenham Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US And UK?

A struggling Watford side will next host a Tottenham Hotspur that has been showing exceptional form. The Premier League game is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 PM IST on January 1, 2022, from Vicarage Road.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India and the Watford vs Tottenham live stream details in India, the UK and the US.

Watford vs Tottenham live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Watford vs Tottenham live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

Five of our best strikes against the Hornets!



— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Unfortunately for UK fans, the Watford vs Tottenham game will not be telecasted in the UK. The game is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM BST on January 1, 2022.

How to watch Watford vs Tottenham live in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the USA network. As for the Watford vs Tottenham live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The game is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 AM ET on January 1, 2022.

On our last trip to Vicarage Road...



— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2022

Premier League table update: Tottenham climb to 7th

As a result of a seven-match (4W, 3D) unbeaten run in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur have climbed up to seventh place in the standings with 30 points after 17 games, just five points off North London rivals Arsenal in fourth who have played two games more.

On the other hand, Watford continues to struggle as a five-match losing streak has resulted in them dropping to 17th place in the Premier League standings with 13 points after 17 matches. Consequently, of this disastrous form, they are just two points clear of 18th place Burnley, who also have a game in hand.