Wayne Rooney Admits Everton Links Flatter Him But Insists He's Solely Focused On Derby

Everton sacked Rafa Benitez last Sunday following the club's 2-1 defeat to eighteenth place Norwich City, leaving the Toffees just six points clear of the relegation places with two games in hand. The Spaniard was appointed as the club's head coach in June 2021 on a three-year contract and was axed just 200 days after he took over the role.

With the club looking for a new manager, former Evertonian Wayne Rooney has been strongly linked with the job at Goodison Park, among several other high-profile names. On hearing that the club is possibly interested in him, the former Manchester United star admitted that he is flattered but insisted that he is solely focused on managing his Championship side Derby County and that the Premier League side had made no approach.

Wayne Rooney flattered to hear Everton are interested in him

While speaking to Sky Sports, Wayne Rooney said, "I'm the same as everyone else. I see the speculation on social media and in the newspapers, and of course, Everton is a club I grew up supporting. I'm flattered to get brought up in those conversations, but I know Everton will know that for them to have any communication with me they have to go through the administrators."

Everton Football Club’s Board of Directors can confirm Mr Moshiri has further affirmed his commitment to the Club with a £100m capital injection. — Everton (@Everton) January 21, 2022

While the Manchester United legend seemed to suggest that he would be interested in the role, he did insist that his priority at the moment was to coach Derby County for their game against rivals Nottingham Forest. "Everyone loves a fairytale, but from my point of view, my focus is on the game tomorrow. It's a massive game, it's a local derby and I have to make sure I treat it with the utmost respect it deserves, and this club deserves. They haven't come calling to the administrators, so I'm not letting anything distract me from the job I'm doing here. I understand the questions have to be asked, but there has been no communication [from Everton] with the administrators, so I can't say much more on the matter," added the 36-year old.

Meanwhile, Everton will face Aston Villa this weekend and will be desperate for a win to move them further clear of the relegation places. The Toffees have won just one game in their last 13 Premier League matches and their current form would suggest that they could be in the relegation scrap along with Watford, Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley.