Wayne Rooney Blasts Kylian Mbappe Over Lionel Messi Shove: 'Never Seen A Bigger Ego'

Former Manchester United forward, Wayne Rooney has hit out at PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe over his cold attitude towards teammate Lionel Messi. Mbappe is one of the most important players in Paris Saint-Germain after signing a mega contract. However, the growing bond between Messi and Neymar has left the young forward less of a voice in the PSG dressing room.

Wayne Rooney blasts Kylian Mbappe for shoving Lionel Messi

In the video which has emerged online, Kylian Mbappe is seen shoving Lionel Messi with his shoulder after the Argentina skipper failed to pass him the ball. He was also spotted arguing with teammate Neymar during the match against Montpellier. The attacker has come under sharp criticism from several football personalities because of two incidents during the 5-2 win over Montpellier. While Mbappe had earlier missed a spot kick he sparred with Neymar over penalty duties. Another controversial moment in the match appeared when he gave up on a counterattack after not having received a cross-field pass.

Mbappe’s ego is getting way too annoying. Man pushed Messi then went to argue for the penalty, right after he missed one.

Wayne Rooney while speaking Depar Sports criticised Kylian Mbappe and said, "A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi, I have never seen a bigger ego in my life. Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23 he had already won four Ballon d'Ors." Kylian Mbappe is yet to win any Ballon d'Or trophy in an era dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The French star is expected to become one the of the biggest star in world football in the near future.

Rifts increases between Kylian Mbappe & Neymar

Not only on-field but the tension between Mbappe and Neymar seems to be escalating off-field as well. According to a Goal.com report, Neymar had appeared set to leave Parc des Princes earlier this summer, only to make it clear he wished to stay and re-commit himself. Through his first two Ligue 1 games, Neymar has delivered three goals and three assists, and his efforts in training are said to have commanded the attention of teammates. Mbappe previously looked at Neymar as a close ally, but those feelings seem to have shifted.