Wayne Rooney Marks 500th Game With Incredible 'Panenka' In Derby's Draw With Fulham: Watch

Derby County star Wayne Rooney was in the limelight after he scored against Fulham on Friday (Saturday night according to IST). This match was also special for Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United forward as he registered his 500th appearance in English league football. As the Wayne Rooney 500th game fever struck Derby County, they managed to pull off a draw against Fulham.

Also Read | Wayne Rooney could face Manchester United in FA Cup fifth round

Derby vs Fulham result: Wayne Rooney paneka goal steals limelight

Wow.. it’s crazy to think it’s Wayne Rooney’s 500th appearance in English soccer. Easily one of the most underrated players of all time. He’s the leading goal scorer for Man United and the England national team. He won 12 trophies in his Premier League career, Legend. #rooney pic.twitter.com/6e3pL9XPpL — michael bosque (@michaelbosque2) February 21, 2020

Wayne Rooney marked his 500th appearance with a paneka penalty for Derby County. The former England captain scored for his side in the 55th minute of the game. However, County’s lead was cancelled by a strike from Aleksander Mitrovic in the 71st minute. Mitrovic is currently the top scorer in the Championship with 22 goals this season.

Also Read | Thierry Henry was overhyped by Arsenal fans despite Wayne Rooney, Drogba's record: Thread

Derby vs Fulham result: Twitterati react to Wayne Rooney's panenka

Roooooooooooooooooney😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Barnaby and Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) February 21, 2020

@Sebby_LO come see your goat — Yinkz (@Yinkz10) February 21, 2020

Come back to us please boy!!! — Gerard Robinson (@GerardR55313075) February 21, 2020

Land mark goal, for Derby County 😬 — Gaz Leeds 92 (@gazleeds92) February 21, 2020

Hardly underrated, I think everyone’s aware of the player he he’s been throughout his career...... — Nick Appleby (@nickappleby1) February 22, 2020

Derby vs Fulham result: Wayne Rooney 500th game milestone

After the game, former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney spoke to the media. He claimed that he had never tried the Paneka earlier in his career. He further stated that goalkeepers work a lot on penalties, but this time the goalkeeper was surprised after a Wayne Rooney paneka goal.

Also Read | When Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney slapped King Barrett on WWE RAW

Derby vs Fulham result: Wayne Rooney has scored four goals this season

Wayne Rooney has scored four goals in 12 games this season, while also bagging two assists. Derby County are placed 12th on the Championship points table. They will next play against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

Also Read | Wayne Rooney scored THAT bicycle kick goal against Man City, on this day in 2011: WATCH