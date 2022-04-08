Wayne Rooney Name Drops Messi In Response To Cristiano Ronaldo's 'jealous' Comment

The English football team and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney found himself in the headlines after his comments about how Manchester United should look to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo during his conversation with Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football on April 4. While Rooney slammed his former United teammate, the 37-year-old replied on an Instagram post by Rooney and said Rooney is jealous of him. Meanwhile, during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, the Derby County manager name-dropped Lionel Messi, while replying to the ‘jealous’ remark by Ronaldo.

As per Football Daily, on being questioned about the comment made by the Portuguese football superstar, Rooney said, “I saw that this morning. I’d say there’s probably not a footballer on the planet who isn’t jealous of Cristiano. The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s earned… his six pack! Every player bar Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano."

'They need young hungry players,' says Rooney slamming Cristiano Ronaldo

Earlier during his appearance at Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Rooney was asked if Cristiano’s move to Ronaldo during the summer transfer window of 2021 has worked for the team. “You’d have to say no at the minute,” replied Rooney. He went on to explain that he has scored important goals in the Champions League and a hattrick against Tottenham Hotspur, but the club needs younger and hungry players who could do the best and lift United over the next two or three years.

“Obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit, he certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s, and that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but the rest of the game they need more, they need young hungry players,” added Rooney. The comments certainly didn’t impress Ronaldo much as he dropped a comment on Rooney’s Instagram post, accusing him of being jealous.

Cristiano Ronaldo is top goal scorer for Manchester United during 2021-22 season

However, post his reply during the press conference, Rooney doesn’t seem too hurt with Ronaldo’s "jealous" comment as he had a laugh and defused any tension between the former teammates. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo is the top goal scorer for the Old Trafford side ever since he rejoined the team. He has scored a total of 18 goals for United in 32 matches across competitions, out of which six goals were scored in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Meanwhile, the other 12 goals came in 24 Premier League appearances, which also includes a hattrick against the Spurs.

Image: AP