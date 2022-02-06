Wayne Rooney Opens Up On Alcohol Issues He Had During Stint At Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has opened up on his issues with alcohol during his time at Old Trafford. He admitted that he would go on a binge drink by himself for days at a time. The Derby County head coach spoke about this prior to the release of a documentary about his life and career called "Rooney".

The former England striker said that he made plenty of mistakes when he was younger including some which were publicised in the news and the others that went under the radar. He then said to deal with the things that were in the news and his family was very difficult and during his early days at United, he would lock himself away and drink. He said it was sort of a binge.

Rooney told the Mail on Sunday, "I had made a lot of mistakes when I was younger, some in the press and some not in the press, whether that's fighting or whatever. For me to deal with that, deal with stuff that was in the newspapers, deal with the manager at the time, deal with family at the time, was very difficult. In my early years at Manchester United, probably until we had my first son, Kai, I locked myself away really. I never went out. There were times you'd get a couple of days off from football and I would actually lock myself away and just drink, to try to take all that away from my mind. Locking myself away made me forget some of the issues I was dealing with. It was like a binge."

The drinking is under control says Rooney

Rooney then added that he was always angry and aggressive as a youngster and it could be seen while he played football. He said that he had to deal with those issues and is happy that he has got them under control. He said he has a drink occasionally but it is no longer like earlier and is under control.

"I was always angry and aggressive when I was growing up. That was obvious when I came into football. It was obvious I had some issues which I had to try and deal with and now, thankfully, I have got them all under control. My relationship with drinking now is fine. No problems. I still have a drink now and again. Not like I used to. Not like when I was playing. It's well in control," said the Derby County boss.

Image: AP