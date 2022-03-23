Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

Former English footballer Wayne Rooney and former French footballer Patrick Vieira were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on March 23 for their immense contribution to club football in England. Rooney is a former Manchester United legend, while Patrick is the legendary captain of Arsenal. The duo became the ninth and 10th former footballers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was introduced in 2021, joining legends like Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, and David Beckham.

Rooney, Vieira inducted in PL Hall of Fame

Announcing the development, Premier League took to their social media handles on Wednesday and said, “Two players who combined talent and work-rate to become Premier League legends. It is our pleasure to announce @WayneRooney and @OfficialVieira as the first two 2022 Inductees of the #PLHallOfFame”. Meanwhile, following their individual retirements from football as players, both Rooney and Vieira are now managers for major clubs. Rooney manages EFL Championship club Derby County while, Vieira is the manager of EPL club Crystal Palace.

Two players who combined talent and work-rate to become Premier League legends 🤩



It is our pleasure to announce @WayneRooney and @OfficialVieira as the first two 2022 Inductees of the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/WYv4bfCsgU — Premier League (@premierleague) March 23, 2022

Rejoicing the news Manchester United took to their official Twitter handle and said, "He goes by the name of Wayne Rooney..." Our all-time record goalscorer has been inducted into the #PLHallOfFame — congratulations, @WayneRooney!”. Coming off from Everton’s youth academy, Rooney made his EPL in 2002 for Everton. He went ahead to join Manchester United in 2004 and became one of the biggest players for the team during his 13-year long stint at Old Trafford. During his time with the United, he played a total of 559 games and scored 253 goals and contributed with 146 assists. In the meantime, he also scored 28 goals for Everton in 117 games.

Wayne Rooney's views on the Hall of Fame induction

Rooney also weighed in his thoughts on the incredible milestone of getting inducted into the EPL Hall of Fame and tweeted saying, “It's a huge honour to be named in the @premierleague Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted. It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times”.

It's a huge honour to be named in the @premierleague Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted.



It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. #PLHallofFame pic.twitter.com/gn0j07qfM9 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 23, 2022

More about Patrick Vieira's time at Arsenal-

At the same time, Arsenal also tweeted about the celebratory news and said, “Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira Another Arsenal legend enters the @PremierLeague Hall of Fame”.Vieira joined Arsenal in 1996 after a move from Milan and spent nine years with the club until 2005. In the process, he played 397 games, scored 32 goals and assisted 44 times, while leading the team to numerous glories. He spent one and a half-season with Manchester City from 2010 to 2011 before announcing his retirement.

🥁 Introducing our latest @PremierLeague Hall of Fame inductee...



🔴 Games: 307

⚽️ Goals: 31

🎯 Assists: 34



🥇 POTY awards: 1

🏆 Premier League titles: 3



🎶 Vieira, woooah 🎶 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 23, 2022