Wayne Rooney Reckons Portuguese Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo To 'still Be Fab At 40'

Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United after spending nine years at Spanish club Real Madrid and then three years at Serie A club Juventus. Ronaldo had spent six years at United initially where he developed as a footballer to become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. During his initial stint at United, he formed a close bond with English forward Wayne Rooney and the two were deadly together upfront ripping apart defenses.

Rooney told The Sun that Ronaldo is returning to the Premier League and it will be tough for him but if anyone is up for the challenge it is the Portuguese striker. He said that with Ronaldo's eye for goal and top level of fitness he would not be surprised if Ronaldo ended up playing until he is 40.

Cristiano's coming back into the best league in the world, so he knows it is going to be challenging. And, of course, coming back to Manchester United, he'll want to prove himself again at the club, and he sets the highest standards for himself. But if there's one player in the world who can live up to that challenge, it's Cristiano.

Rooney then added that he thinks he's a completely different player to when he was last playing in the Premier League. The last time he played here he was more of a runner, a great dribbler, and also had pace and power. However now, he's a goalscorer. He added that his game has adapted dramatically. "Since then, and I'm not at all surprised he is still going strong at 36. His ability is obviously one thing, but he's also looked after himself massively, you can see the shape he's in, he's still in great condition. So it wouldn't surprise me if he's playing until he's 40, like Giggsy did, and still scoring goals.”

Rooney and Ronaldo's son to play together at Manchester United Academy

Ronaldo and Rooney enjoyed a successful relationship at Manchester United during their time together. The two played 206 times together over five years and won three Premier League titles and the Champions League among other major honours. And according to a report by Mirror, Manchester United will soon see Cristiano Ronaldo Junior playing with Kai Rooney in the Red Devils' youth team. Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United has been making headlines ever since its initial announcement on August 27. Now, it seems like Ronaldo has decided to enroll his eldest son with the club that sowed the seeds for his rise to stardom.

(Image: @selecaoportugal - Twitter/ AP)