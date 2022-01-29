Wayne Rooney Says, 'I Believe I Will Be A Premier League Manager'

Everton sacked Rafa Benitez a few weeks back and since they have been in search of their next manager. There was a report that they had shortlisted a few managers like former Manchester United legend and Derby County head coach, Wayne Rooney, and Belgium national team head coach, Roberto Martinez, for the role. However, now Rooney has revealed that he rejected the chance to interview for them but turned it down to focus on his current club Derby County.

Speaking to reporters Rooney said: "Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job. But I turned it down. I believe I will be a Premier League manager and I am ready for that 100 per cent. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me."

Rooney has previously played for Everton as a player. Currently, Rooney is managing Championship side Derby County and has done superbly well to keep them within fighting distance of a safety spot. While they currently sit in 23rd, they received a 21 point deduction owing to sanctions. But Wayne Rooney has kept them with eight points of 21st placed Reading as fights for their safety.

And ahead of taking Derby to rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Rooney admitted he was "flattered" at links to the job and said, "everyone loves a fairytale". "I'm the same as everyone else. I see the speculation on social media and in the newspapers and, of course, Everton is a club I grew up supporting," Rooney explained.

Everton set their eyes on Lampard

Everton have reportedly approached former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to take over the top job at the club. Lampard is the favourite to become the new Everton manager. Reports have emerged suggesting that Lampard wants Chelsea coach Anthony Barry to join him at Everton if he lands the manager's job.

Everton sacks Rafa Benitez

Many fans were not pleased with Benitez being appointed because of his ties with Everton's rivals Liverpool, a section of the fans left a note near his house saying "We know where you live. Don't sign". But the Spanish coach signed the contract and while it started off well, things quickly went south for him.

Everton lost their first match in the Premier League to Manchester United 4-0 but then got their season on track with five wins in their next seven games. However, that soon faded away as they went on an eight-game winless streak. Everton managed to beat Arsenal after that but were again on a four-game winless streak until Benitez was sacked. One win in their last 13 Premier League games meant that the Spanish coach had to be booted according to the club.

Image: AP