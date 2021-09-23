Wayne Rooney Vows To Fight For Derby County Despite Club Being Placed In Administration

Former English footballer and current manager of Championship side Derby County Wayne Rooney has admitted that he will not walk away from the team on Wednesday. The club being placed under administration saw an automatic 12 points deduction and now find themselves at the bottom of the points table of the EFL Championship. Rooney, the former Manchester United forward, took over the team as a manager following the departure of Philip Cocu in November 2020.

Rooney admitted that he came to know about the situation of the club via television reports, and said that he was hurt on knowing about the whole administration situation. As reported by BBC, when was asked whether he would have taken the role of a manager for the club if he knew about the financial condition, Rooney said, “I doubt it”, but he further said, “I will fight for the club. I wouldn't leave the staff in the lurch. They need someone to lead them”. He also added that the owner of the club Mel Morris didn’t tell him about the club going into administration and said it was disrespectful for him to be not informed personally.

It's likely we will be in League One next season: Wayne Rooney

Rooney further added that he hasn’t spoken to Morris since August 9. Morris spoke to the team on Tuesday in a meeting where Rooney was present, but he received no message or phone call from the owner. Rooney said he doesn’t want Mel to apologize to him but it was hurtful for him for not being able to answer questions from the players and staff. Speaking about losing 12 points and dropping down to the bottom, he added that if the deduction stays at 12 points, the team can stay up, however, if the deduction goes to 21 points, the team will most likely end up in League One for the next season.

EFL Championship is the second-highest tier tournament in the English football league system, whereas, EFL League One is the third-tier tournament. Derby County have won two out of the eight matches and find themselves at the 24th place in the EFL Championship points table, season 2021-22. They play their next match on September 25, against Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield.

(Image: Twitter/@dcfcofficial)