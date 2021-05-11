Wayne Rooney's Humble Take On Being Manchester United, England Record Breaker Is Inspiring

Before stepping into management, Wayne Rooney had a stellar career and was the Manchester United all-time top scorer while also holding the same record with the England national team. Rooney was in the final stages of his career when a young Marcus Rashford broke into the team and has since developed into one of the finest young forwards in Europe. The two got together with another Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand and discussed the progression of their careers and their style of play.

Wayne Rooney gives humble take on being Manchester United, England all-time top scorer

Speaking to Man United legend and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand on Behind the Lines, Wayne Rooney admitted that he was not enjoying playing as a centre forward despite having his best goal-scoring seasons for the Red Devils. Rooney spent two full seasons as a centre-forward at Old Trafford, scoring 54 times in 93 matches in all competitions, but revealed that he found it the hardest role to play in. The now Derby County manager said that he was a player who always loved to get more involved in the game, and it took him several years to learn to play with his back to the goal.

The Manchester United all-time top scorer eventually requested Sir Alex Ferguson to play him as a No.10, a move which baffled Rio Ferdinand back then. He moved further deeper in the final few years at Old Trafford, as he finished as the club's all-time record goalscorer with 253 goals, while also becoming the England all-time top scorer with 53 strikes. Rooney said that he holds those records not because he was the greatest of strikers out there, but because he had time to get to those numbers. He added that he was not the greatest of goal scorers, but was always about the team and winning titles with them and the individual accolades were not the most important thing for him. Rooney in fact, towards the end of the chat, also wished that Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford break his England and Manchester United records respectively, with the England duo currently at the peak of their careers.

Marcus Rashford stats

Marcus Rashford has gone on from strength to strength in the last few years and has become one of the key personnel in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactical plans. This season, the England international has amassed 20 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, having featured in 53 games for the Red Devils this term. Those numbers are already an improvement from last season when the 23-year-old finished with 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. Rashford has also been a staple for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad and has netted 11 goals in 40 appearances for England so far.

