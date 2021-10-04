Wayne Rooney's Son Kai Scores 4 For Man Utd Youth Team Against Liverpool

Kai Rooney, son of Manchester United’s legend Wayne Rooney, has followed his father’s footsteps in pursuing football and was seen strikes four goals for Man Utd against Liverpool in a youth U12 match. His incredible tally did not save his team from a 5-4 loss, but it is a glimpse of his exceptional talent as he works his way through the academy levels. After rejecting offers from some teams, Kai signed his first deal with United in December 2020 and has pleased everyone with his abilities. Earlier this year, he made his mark in United's academy system when he scored a hat-trick for the Under-11s against Stoke City. Not only that, but he also contributed with three assists and helped his side grab an emphatic victory.

Rooney junior is quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has around 40,000 followers. He regularly shares his match updates and his performances. Wayne Rooney, a legend and a record goalscorer for the United with 253 goals in 559 games, must be proud of his son’s efforts.

Wayne Rooney stays positive despite 12 points being imposed on Derby County

Wayne Rooney currently serves as the manager of Championship side Derby County, who recently had a huge setback. They were docked by 12 points for entering into administration but Rooney is still positive with his intents.

Rooney is certain that his team will be able to overcome the disadvantage and remain in the top flight. He commended his players for their perseverance in the face of hardship and aims to continue the way they are playing.

"The players are showing attitude, spirit, and enthusiasm. It is good that this game has happened, on another day we could have got frustrated and lost our discipline, but with everything that has gone, I think for the lads to keep their concentration, stay in the game and stick to what we were trying to do, was good. Overall I am pleased with the point because I think if this was last season we might have caved in." The former Manchester United player was quoted by Mirror.

Image: @Twitter/WayneRonney