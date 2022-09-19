Bengaluru FC won the Durand Cup 2022 on Sunday after defeating Mumbai City by 2-1 in the final. However, an incident involving the Indian football great Sunil Chhetri during the trophy-presentation ceremony has become the biggest talking point for sports enthusiasts in India. In a clip that went viral minutes after the presentation ceremony, talismanic captain Chhetri can be seen being pushed away by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, while posing with the Durand Cup trophy.

WB Governor pushing away captain Sunil Chhetri the winner of Durand cup 2022 to stay in the limelight.



The captain should have walked away pic.twitter.com/kqAPGxjx5j — Rocks (@naikrakesh) September 19, 2022

The viral video shows the Governor pushing Chhetri away for a quick photo opportunity as the Indian captain received the coveted trophy for his side. However, this is not the only reason that left football fans enraged, as another Bengaluru FC player Sivasakthi Narayanan was also spotted being pushed aside by another guest in the ceremony. Sivasakthi opened the scoring during the Durand Cup final, while Alan Costa scored the second goal for Bengaluru.

Another player 'pushed' at presentation, netizens fume

This is what happened with shivshakti minutes before Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/TZmLP93Sdj — Akansh (@AkanshSai) September 18, 2022

Video garners attention from sports fraternity; Uthappa, Chopra react

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and expressed disappointment with the incident. “Disgraceful,” Chopra wrote on Twitter while reacting to the viral video. Meanwhile, the 2007 World Twenty-20 winning Indian player, Robin Uthappa also shed his views on the same. “That's just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry @chetrisunil11 you deserve so much better than this!!,” Uthappa wrote.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️thats just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry @chetrisunil11 you deserve so much better than this!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 19, 2022

Indian sports fans were reminded of an incident involving former Australia captain Ricky Ponting after watching the Chhetri incident. “Reminds me of this incident when Australia showed Indian Politician his right place. This incident was the turning point in Indian Cricket to ensure PLAYERS gets all the attention & not POLITICIANS, during Trophy Ceremony. Somebody needs to teach same lesson in Indian Football,” a Twitter user said.

Reminds me of this incident when Australia showed Indian Politician his right place.



This incident was the turning point in Indian Cricket to ensure PLAYERS gets all the attention & not POLITICIANS, during Trophy Ceremony.



Somebody needs to teach same lesson in Indian Football. pic.twitter.com/SugUPoUQuo — Nexter (@Nexter21) September 19, 2022

Not a fan of Ponting but he still can't beat the achievements of this gentleman. pic.twitter.com/7kxZT8u2vJ — Mango Man (@__Mango_Man_) September 18, 2022

At the same time, another fan said, “Unfortunately sports is not respected in India except for cricket and cricketers. They get all the attention which they don't deserve and also they are not justifying the game. Others are appreciated for a day and then forgotten. Politicians felicitate them on election days.”

What a shame !!!! How did this man treated an international player like this??? It's very hilarious to see. Hope Govt of India will look into this.. — Sungul (@SuryapritamSat4) September 18, 2022

Only Pointing Knows How To respect Indian Politicians. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ku270GDU8q https://t.co/UeRw6QfDkz — Insane Joe 🦭 (@Rakkasa__) September 19, 2022

Politicians must be taught some etiquettes before being appointed to respectable posts. — ᴩʀᴀᴛɪᴋꜱʜᴀ ᴩᴀɴᴅᴇy (@pratiksha12_) September 19, 2022