WB Governor Faces Wrath Of Netizens After Video Shows Him Pushing Chhetri At Presentation

An incident involving Sunil Chhetri during the Durand Cup trophy-presentation ceremony has become the biggest talking point for sports enthusiasts in India.

Bengaluru FC won the Durand Cup 2022 on Sunday after defeating Mumbai City by 2-1 in the final. However, an incident involving the Indian football great Sunil Chhetri during the trophy-presentation ceremony has become the biggest talking point for sports enthusiasts in India. In a clip that went viral minutes after the presentation ceremony, talismanic captain Chhetri can be seen being pushed away by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, while posing with the Durand Cup trophy. 

The viral video shows the Governor pushing Chhetri away for a quick photo opportunity as the Indian captain received the coveted trophy for his side. However, this is not the only reason that left football fans enraged, as another Bengaluru FC player Sivasakthi Narayanan was also spotted being pushed aside by another guest in the ceremony. Sivasakthi opened the scoring during the Durand Cup final, while Alan Costa scored the second goal for Bengaluru. 

Another player 'pushed' at presentation, netizens fume

Video garners attention from sports fraternity; Uthappa, Chopra react

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and expressed disappointment with the incident. “Disgraceful,” Chopra wrote on Twitter while reacting to the viral video. Meanwhile, the 2007 World Twenty-20 winning Indian player, Robin Uthappa also shed his views on the same. “That's just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry @chetrisunil11 you deserve so much better than this!!,” Uthappa wrote.

Indian sports fans were reminded of an incident involving former Australia captain Ricky Ponting after watching the Chhetri incident. “Reminds me of this incident when Australia showed Indian Politician his right place. This incident was the turning point in Indian Cricket to ensure PLAYERS gets all the attention & not POLITICIANS, during Trophy Ceremony. Somebody needs to teach same lesson in Indian Football,” a Twitter user said.

At the same time, another fan said, “Unfortunately sports is not respected in India except for cricket and cricketers. They get all the attention which they don't deserve and also they are not justifying the game. Others are appreciated for a day and then forgotten. Politicians felicitate them on election days.”

