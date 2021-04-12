WBA Vs SOU Dream11: West Brom Vs Southampton Prediction And Team News

West Bromwich Albion will host Southampton in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Monday. The English domestic league clash is set to be played at the Hawthorns on April 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WBA vs SOU Dream11 team, top picks, and other details of the match.

Despite finding themselves struggling in the relegation zone, West Ham will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as the hosts recorded a massive 5-2 win over high flying Chelsea in their last latest Premier League outing. Handing Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel's his first defeat across all competitions, Sam Allardyce's men will be hoping to replicate a similar performance against Southampton. However, The Baggies will find the Saints to be a tough nut to crack and will have to play their best football if they want to bridge out the gap between them and 17th ranked Fulham.

Southampton on the other hand head into the match as the 14th ranked team on the PL table. The visitors will start this match after pocketing 10 wins while playing out 6 draws and losing 14 games and saw their last match end in a narrow 3-2 win over Burnley. With 36 points against their name this season so far, Hasenhutti's men will be aiming to a top 10 finish as the Premier League nears its business end of the campaign.

According to WBA vs SOU news, the hosts are set to start this match without the services of Branislav Ivanovic with the defender suffering from a long-term injury while Michael Obafemi, William Smallbone, and Oriol Romeu will be unavailable for Southampton.

West Bromwich Albion- Sam Johnstone, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Matheus Pereira, Matthew Phillips, Conor Gallagher, Okay Yokuslu, Mbaye Diagne

Southampton- Fraser Forster; Ryan Bertrand, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Danny Ings, Nathon Redmond

Captain - Nathon Redmond or Matthew Phillips

Vice-Captain - Conor Gallagher or Danny Ings

Goalkeeper – Sam Johnstone

Defenders – Ryan Bertrand, Conor Townsend, Kyle Walker-Peters

Midfielders – Matheus Pereira, Stuart Armstrong, Matthew Phillips, James Ward-Prowse, Conor Gallagher

Strikers – Danny Ings, Nathon Redmond

We expect West Brom and Southampton to cancel each other out and play out a draw on matchday 31 of the English Premier League.

Prediction - West Brom 1-1 Southampton

