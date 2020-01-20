WBA Vs STK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Bromwich Albion will play against Stoke City in the Championship on January 20, 2020 (January 21 IST). The match will be played at The Hawthorns. Let us look at the WBA vs STK Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.

💬 "If the right player comes along we’ll certainly be in the market to get them."



O'Neill is ready to make further additions to his squad.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 19, 2020

WBA vs STK Match Schedule

Venue: The Hawthorns

Date: January 20, 2020 (January 21 IST).

Time: 1.30 AM IST

WBA vs STK Match Preview

West Brom are currently placed first on the Championship points table, having bagged 53 points in 27 games. Stoke City are 21st on the table with 25 points to their credit. Matheus Pereira and Semi Ajayi are the top picks for West Bromwich Albion, while Sam Clucas and James McClean are the players to watch out for Stoke City.

WBA vs STK Last five matches

West Brom: DDLDD

Stoke City: DWLWL

WBA vs STK Line-ups

West Brom: Sam Johnstone, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong, Conor Townsend, Romaine Sawyers, Hal Robson-Kanu, Matt Phillips, Matheus Pereira, Kenneth Zohore

Stoke City: Jack Butland, Danny Batth, Tommy Smith, Liam Lindsay, Bruno Martins Indi, Joe Allen, Nick Powell, Sam Clucas, Tyrese Campbell, Sam Vokes, James McClean

WBA vs STK Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Matheus Pereira

Vice-captain: Sam Clucas

WBA vs STK Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Sam Johnstone

Defenders: Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong, Liam Lindsay, Danny Batth

Midfielders: Matheus Pereira, Sam Clucas, Matt Phillips, James McClean

Forwards: Hal Robson-Kanu, Kenneth Zohore

WBA vs STK Dream11 Prediction

West Bromwich Albion are the favourites to win the match against Stoke City.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

