WBA Vs STK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Bromwich Albion will play against Stoke City in the Championship on January 20, 2020 (January 21 IST). The match will be played at The Hawthorns. Let us look at the WBA vs STK Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.
💬 "If the right player comes along we’ll certainly be in the market to get them."— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 19, 2020
O'Neill is ready to make further additions to his squad.#SCFC 🔴⚪️
Also Read | "Cristiano Ronaldo creates some problems, but solves 100 others," says Maurizio Sarri
Venue: The Hawthorns
Date: January 20, 2020 (January 21 IST).
Time: 1.30 AM IST
West Brom are currently placed first on the Championship points table, having bagged 53 points in 27 games. Stoke City are 21st on the table with 25 points to their credit. Matheus Pereira and Semi Ajayi are the top picks for West Bromwich Albion, while Sam Clucas and James McClean are the players to watch out for Stoke City.
Also Read | Lionel Messi did not need to learn anything from me, asserts Ronaldinho
West Brom: DDLDD
Stoke City: DWLWL
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo schools Chris Smalling as Juventus defeat AS Roma: Watch
West Brom: Sam Johnstone, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong, Conor Townsend, Romaine Sawyers, Hal Robson-Kanu, Matt Phillips, Matheus Pereira, Kenneth Zohore
Stoke City: Jack Butland, Danny Batth, Tommy Smith, Liam Lindsay, Bruno Martins Indi, Joe Allen, Nick Powell, Sam Clucas, Tyrese Campbell, Sam Vokes, James McClean
Captain: Matheus Pereira
Vice-captain: Sam Clucas
Also Read | Lionel Messi admits El Clasico 'meant a lot' with Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid
Goalkeeper: Sam Johnstone
Defenders: Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong, Liam Lindsay, Danny Batth
Midfielders: Matheus Pereira, Sam Clucas, Matt Phillips, James McClean
Forwards: Hal Robson-Kanu, Kenneth Zohore
West Bromwich Albion are the favourites to win the match against Stoke City.
Also Read | Did UEFA change TOTY formation to squeeze in Cristiano Ronaldo despite lesser votes?