WBA Vs WOL Dream11: West Brom Vs Wolves Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Matchday 34 of the ongoing English Premier League season sees West Bromwich Albion take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their upcoming clash on Monday, May 3. The English domestic league clash will be played at the Hawthorns Stadium with the kick-off scheduled at 6:00 PM BST (10:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the WBA vs WOL Dream11 team, top picks alongside other match details of this clash.

WBA vs WOL Match Preview

West Bromwich Albion will head into the game following a poor run of results with the Baggies playing out a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa before suffering a massive 3-0 loss to Leicester City in their previous outing. Wolverhampton Wanderers on the other hand failed to capitalise on their 1-0 wins over Fulham and Sheffield United and suffered a 3-0 demolishing at the hand of Burnley in their previous Premier League fixture.

With the Premier League nearing the business end of the season, both teams will be eager to get back to winning ways. While Wolves look to get close to the top half of the table, West Brom aim to get out of the relegation zone by pocketing three points on Monday.

WBA vs WOL Playing 11

West Bromwich Albion- Sam Johnstone, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Matheus Pereira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Gallagher, Okay Yokuslu, Mbaye Diagne, Callum Robinson

Wolverhampton Wanderers- Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Willian Jose

WBA vs WOL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Callum Robinson or Daniel Podence

Vice-Captain- Willian Jose or Matheus Pereira

WBA vs WOL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -Rui Patricio

Defenders –Romain Saiss, Kyle Bartley, Conor Coady, Conor Townsend

Midfielders –Conor Gallagher, Daniel Podence, Matheus Pereira, Adama Traore

Strikers – Willian Jose, Callum Robinson

WBA vs WOL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams locked horns in January earlier this year in the first meeting of the ongoing Premier League campaign which saw them play out a five-goal thriller with West Brom edging out a narrow 3-2 win at the Molineux Stadium. While the hosts will be aiming to pull off a double against Nuno Espirito Santos's side, Wolves will look to come out all guns blazing and push for a top 10 finish. Given the current form of both teams, we expect this Premier League clash to end in a draw with teams splitting points on Monday.

Prediction- West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Note: The above WBA vs WOL Dream11 prediction, WBA vs WOL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WBA vs WOL Dream11 Team and WBA vs WOL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.