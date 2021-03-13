WBN Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Matchday 25 of the ongoing Bundesliga has Werder Bremen locking horns with leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich at the Weser Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 13 at 8 PM. Let's have a look at WBN vs BAY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other key details of this match.

WBN vs BAY live: WBN vs BAY preview

Werder Bremen arrive into this weekend on the back of a decent run as Florian Kohfeldt's men have just lost one of their previous eight games (W4 3D) in all competitions. Werder won their last game against Arminia 2-0 thanks to goals from Josh Sargent and Kevin Möhwald. However, they are set to face their toughest challenge on the weekend as they face reigning champions Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Hansi Flick's men arrive into this weekend's clash on the back of a splendid Der Klassiker victory. Robert Lewandowski's hattrick helped Bayern Munich defeat their fiercest rivals Borussia Dortmund 4-2. Having won 10 of their previous 12 games (1D 1L) in all competitions, Hansi Flick's side will head into this game buzzing with confidence.

WBN vs BAY playing 11

Werder Bremen: Jiri Pavlenka, Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak, Niklas Moisander, Theodor Selassie, Maximillian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Ludwig Augustinsson, Romano Schmid, Milot Rashica, Joshua Sargent

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski

WBN vs BAY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jiri Pavlenka

Defenders: David Alaba, Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Kevin Mohwald, Kingsley Coman

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Sargent, Thomas Muller

WBN vs BAY Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-captain: Joshua Kimmich or Thomas Muller

WBN vs BAY match prediction

With RB Leipzig breathing down Bayern Munich's neck, Hansi Flick's side will be aware that any slip up will be capitalised upon by RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich do not have the best defensive record in the league this season, and hence, Werder Bremen will look to exploit any opportunities that they get against the defending champions. However, we still expect Bayern Munich to be too strong for Werder Bremen.

WBN vs BAY match prediction: Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich

Note: The above WBN vs BAY Dream11 prediction, WBN vs BAY match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WBN vs BAY Dream11 team and WBN vs BAY playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.