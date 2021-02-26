WBN Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga 2021 Match Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt have been in fine form over the past few games, managing a victory against defending champions Bayern Munich. They next take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Friday, February 26, 2021 (Saturday according to IST). Here is the WBN vs FRK Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other key details of the match.

WBN vs FRK live: WBN vs FRK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Weserstadion

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021 (Saturday according to IST)

Time: 1 AM IST

WBN vs FRK live: WBN vs FRK Dream11 prediction and preview

Werder Bremen arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against Hoffenheim. Ihlas Bebou, Christoph Baumgartner, Mu'nas Dabbur and Georginio Rutter scored once each to inflict a harsh defeat on Werder Bremen. They sit at 12th in the Bundesliga standings with 23 points in 21 games and have just one victory in the previous five games.

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Bayern Munich in the previous game with Daichi Kamada and Amin Younes scoring one goal each. Although Robert Lewandowski scored once in the second half, his efforts proved hapless. Frankfurt are undefeated in the previous 12 games across competitions. They now occupy the fourth spot in the Bundesliga standings, having racked up 42 points in 22 games.

WBN vs FRK playing 11 news

Werder Bremen have some major injury concerns ahead of the Eintracht Frankfurt clash. Luca Plogmann will miss out on the clash due to a tendon injury. Besides, Ludwig Augustinsson and Patrick Erras are set to sit out on the sidelines due to a hip injury. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have a completely fit squad, one of the main reasons for the team's exceptional form recently. Evan N'Dicka remains the only absentee after being suspended following a red card.

WBN vs FRK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Erik Durm, Almamy Toure, Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Moisander

Midfielders: Filip Kostic, Leonardo Bittencourt, Sebastian Rode

Forwards: Andre Silva, Luka Jovic, Niclas Fullkrug

WBN vs FRK match prediction and top picks

Werder Bremen: Niclas Fullkrug, Leonardo Bittencourt (vc)

Eintracht Frankfurt: Andre Silva (c), Luka Jovic

WBN vs FRK match prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt's 12-game unbeaten streak across all competitions spells trouble for Werder Bremen. Hence, Frankfurt are the favourites to win the game against Werder Bremen 3-1.

Note: The WBN vs FRK match prediction is based on our own analysis. The WBN vs FRK Playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Eintracht Frankfurt Twitter