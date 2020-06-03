WBN Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Werder Bremen will play Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 29 in the Bundesliga in a late kick-off this week. The match will be played on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 (Thursday according to IST). Here is the WBN vs FRK Dream11 prediction, WBN vs FRK Dream11 team news, WBN vs FRK Dream11 top picks, schedule, preview and the Bundesliga standings.
Also Read | Fortunes of Berlin clubs changed by Bundesliga's coronavirus-induced break
Venue: Weserstadion
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 (Thursday according to IST)
Time: 12 am IST
🎙 Adi Hütter's pre-match presser:— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) June 2, 2020
“Daichi’s got the monkey off his back now, I think. He just didn’t have the luck up until now, but he’s earned the change in fortune. He’s scored twice now and that’s down to the hard work that he’s put in.”#SVWSGE #SGE pic.twitter.com/T6j5QBZCdS
Eintracht Frankfurt are placed 12th on the Bundesliga points table. They have bagged 32 points in 28 games this season. Frankfurt defeated Wolfsuburg 2-1 in their previous game. On the other hand, Werder Bremen occupy the 17th spot and are fighting relegation at the moment. They have 25 points to their credit. Werder Bremen defeated Schalke 1-0 in the previous Bundesliga clash.
Also Read | WWE star Sheamus dons customised Borussia Dortmund jersey while watching Bundesliga action
Werder Bremen: Werder Bremen: Jiri Pavlenka, Stefanos Kapino, Luca Plogmann, Kevin Vogt, Milos Veljkovic, Ömer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Niklas Moisander, Sebastian Langkamp, Christian Groß, Ludwig Augustinsson, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Michael Lang, Simon Straudi, Nuri Sahin, Philipp Bargfrede, Ilia Gruev, Maximilian Eggestein, Davy Klaassen, Kevin Möhwald, Leonardo Bittencourt, Milot Rashica, Johannes Eggestein, Benjamin Goller, David Philipp, Fin Bartels, Davie Selke, Josh Sargent, Yuya Osako, Niclas Füllkrug, Claudio Pizarro, Nick Woltemade.
3️⃣ clean sheets in a row— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) May 30, 2020
7️⃣/9️⃣ points
3️⃣ points from safety
2️⃣ points from the playoff
We move. Onto the next one 👊#werder pic.twitter.com/68ZywtUx3S
Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp, Felix Wiedwald, Frederik Ronnow, Jan Zimmermann, Evan Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Touré, David Abraham, Timothy Chandler, Marco Russ, Danny da Costa, Stefan Ilsanker, Gelson Fernandes, Jonathan de Guzmán, Djibril Sow, Mijat Gacinovic, Daichi Kamada, Lucas Torró, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Nils Stendera, Dominik Kohr, Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Marijan Cavar, Bas Dost, Filip Kostic, André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência
Also Read | IPL will lift India's spirit much like Bundesliga has for Germany: DC owner Parth Jindal
Goalkeeper: Kevin Trapp
Defenders: Kevin Vogt, Milos Veljkovic, David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger
Midfielders: Theodor Gebre Selassie, Timothy Chandler, Dominik Kohr
Forwards: Andre Silva, Milot Rashica
Captain: David Abraham
Vice-captain: Theodor Gebre Selassie
Eintracht Frankfurt are the favourites in this game.
Also Read | RB Leipzig held by Hertha, Schalke lose again and Hoffenheim win in Bundesliga