WBN Vs KOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Preview

Werder Bremen and FC Koln will lock horns on Matchday 7 of the Bundesliga. The WBN vs KOL match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 am on Friday, November 6 (Nov 7 in India) from the Weser Stadium. Here is our WBN vs KOL Dream11 prediction, WBN vs KOL Dream11 team and top picks.

#effzeh have scored three goals from crosses this season, the joint-highest number in the Bundesliga 🎯



That and more statistics ahead of our game against Werder can be found in our Number Crunch 📰👇 — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) November 5, 2020

WBN vs KOL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Werder Bremen narrowly escaped relegation last season after two close matches against Heidenheim that ended 0-0 and 2-2. Considering this, Bremen have made a robust start to their 2020-21 season. They have won two of their six matches, drawn three and lost just one game so far.

Bremen's last three games against Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim and SC Freiburg have ended in draws. Bremen's two games before that - against Schalke and Arminia - went in their favour. In their last game, Bremen thrashed Koln 6-1 with Osako scoring two goals and Rashica, Füllkrug, Sargent and Klaasen netting a goal each.

Meanwhile, FC Koln, who ended last season in 14th also nearly escaped playing to survive in the league. This time, with four losses, two draws and no wins FC Koln are in the dangerous 16th spot on the table. They will have to turn their fortunes around very soon to avoid a relegation battle.

WBN vs KOL playing 11 prediction

Werder Bremen predicted playing 11

Jiri Pavlenka, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Leonardo Bittencourt, Yuya Osako, Milot Rashica, Niklas Moisander, Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Maximilian Eggestein, Joshua Sargent, Niclas Füllkrug

FC Cologne predicted playing 11

Timo Horn, Rafael Czichos, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jannes Horn, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Ondrej Duda, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ellyes Skhiri, Ismail Jakobs, Sebastian Andersson, Marius Wolf

WBN vs KOL live: Players to watch out for

Werder Bremen - Niclas Fullkrug, Joshua Sargent and Maximilian Eggestein

FC Cologne - Sebastian Andersson, Dominick Drexler and Ondrej Duda

WBN vs KOL Dream11 team

Jiri Pavlenka, Niclas Fullkrug, Joshua Sargent, Maximilian Eggestein (VC), Sebastian Andersson, Dominick Drexler (C), Ondrej Duda, Marco Friedl, Niklas Moisander, Jannes Horn, Marius Wolf

WBN vs KOL Dream11 prediction

According to our WBN vs KOL match prediction, Werder Bremen will win this match.

Note: The WBN vs KOL Dream11 prediction and WBN vs KOL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WBN vs KOL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

