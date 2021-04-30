WBN Vs LEP Dream11: Werder Bremen Vs RB Leipzig Prediction And Team News

Werder Bremen square off against RB Leipzig in their first semi-final of the ongoing DFB Pokal on Friday. The German cup competition's semi-final will be played at the Wohninvest Wesertadion on April 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:00 AM (Saturday, May 1) according to IST. Let's have a look at the WBN vs LEP Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

WBN vs LEP Match Preview

Werder Bremen will be heading into the match following a string of poor performances as the River Islanders walk into the match after suffering from four defeats on the trot. Their four matches losing streaking kicked off with an embarrassing 1-4 loss to RB Leipzig in the league with their last outing ending in a 3-1 loss to Union Berlin. The Die Werderaner have managed to score only three goals in the last four matches while conceding 9 goals. They will be looking to bounce back on their winning ways and but face an uphill task against a high-flying RB Leipzig side.

Julian Nagelsmann will be aiming to end his stint as the RB Leipzig head coach on a high as he looks to lead the Die Roten Bullen to their maiden trophy and take a step closer towards the dream by defeating Werder Bremen in the semifinal of the DFB] Pokal on Friday. The German tactician is all set to leave RB Leipzig at the end of this season with the 33-year-old take charge of Bayern Munich at the end of this campaign. Heading into the match following a 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Werder Bremen side on Friday.

WBN vs LEP Playing 11

Werder Bremen- Jiri Pavlenka, Milos Veljkovic, Christian Gross, Niklas Moisander, Felix Agu, Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Kevin Mohwald, Maximilian Eggestein, Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent, Niclas Fullkrug

RB Leipzig- Peter Gulacsi, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Angelino, Sabitzer, Kampl, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg

WBN vs LEP Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Christopher Nkunku or Maximilian Eggestein

Vice-Captain- Milot Rashica or Dani Olmo

WBN vs LEP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Peter Gulacsi

Defenders – Felix Agu, Angelino, Milos Veljkovic, Marcel Halstenberg

Midfielders – Dani Olmo, Christian Gross, Sabitzer, Maximilian Eggestein

Strikers – Milot Rashica, Christopher Nkunku

WBN vs LEP Dream11 Prediction

RB Leipzig starts the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win over Florian Kohfeldt 's side on Friday.

Prediction- Werder Bremen 1-3 RB Leipzig

Note: The above WBN vs LEP Dream11 prediction, WBN vs LEP Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WBN vs LEP Dream11 Team and WBN vs LEP Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.