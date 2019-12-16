WBN Vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Werder Bremen will host Mainz in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Both the sides are currently struggling in the league, lying at the bottom half of the table. Keep reading for the WBN vs MAZ Dream11 team predictions, match preview and more.

Venue: Wohninvest-Weser-Stadion

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Time: 11:00 PM IST

WBN vs MAZ team preview

Werder Bremen and Mainz are separated by just a point in the league. Bremen currently sit 15th with just 14 points while Mainz are 14th with a point more. Mainz have lost a whopping 10 games in the league already while winning the other 5. They are winless in their last two fixtures which includes a 0-4 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund at home. Werder Bremen are doing no better as they lost to Bayern Munich 1-6 last time out and have won just once in their last 5 fixtures. Both the teams are in desperate need of some positive results to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle.

WBN vs MAZ team news

Werder Bremen - Josh Sargent (hamstring), Kevin Mohwald (knee), Omer Toprak (calf), Niclas Fullkrug (cruciate ligament), Niklas Moisander (calf), Sebastian Langkamp (back), Theodor Gebre Selassie (thigh)

Mainz - Aaron Seydel (heel), Danny Latza (back), Dong-Won Ji (knee), Karim Onisiwo (knee), Philipp Mwene (knee), Stefan Bell (ankle), Jerry St Juste (suspension)

WBN vs MAZ predicted line-ups

Werder Bremen

Jiri Pavlenka (GK), Christian Gross, Milos Veljkovic, Leonardo Bittencourt, Ludwig Augustinsson, Davy Klaassen, Nuri Sahin, Maximilian Eggestein, Michael Lang, Milot Rashica, Yuya Osako,

Mainz

Robin Zentner (GK), Alexander Hack, Edimilson Fernandes, Moussa Niakhate, Levin Mete Oztunali, Pierre Kunde, Bote Baku, Jean-Paul Boetius, Robin Quaisson, Adam Szalai, Jean-Philippe Mateta

WBN vs MAZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jiri Pavlenka

Defenders - Ludwig Augustinsson, Edimilson Fernandes, Moussa Niakhate

Midfielders - Jean-Paul Boetius (Vice-Captain), Levin Mete Oztunali, Maximilian Eggestein, Leonardo Bittencourt

Attackers - Adam Szalai, Robin Quaisson, Yuya Osako (Captain)

WBN vs MAZ Dream11 prediction

Werder Bremen 1-2 Mainz

Please note that these predictions are made on the basis of our own analysis. These predictions do not guarantee positive results.

