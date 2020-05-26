WBN Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Werder Bremen take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on May 26, 2020. The match will be played at the Weserstadion on Tuesday (Wednesday for Indian viewers) with a kick-off time of 12 am IST. Borussia Monchengladbach occupy the fifth spot on the league table while Werder Bremen are placed 17th in the league. Fans can play the WBN vs MOB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the WBN vs MOB Dream11 prediction, WBN vs MOB Dream11 top picks and WBN vs MOB Dream11 team.

WBN vs MOB Dream11 prediction and top picks

🏟️ Plea home goals: 7️⃣

🧳 Plea away goals: 1️⃣4️⃣



The @alassane_plea Germany goalscoring tour returns to his favourite place tomorrow... ⚽⚽⚽#GladToBeBach #SVWBMG pic.twitter.com/TRBQx9RsKy — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 25, 2020

WBN vs MOB Dream11 prediction

WBN vs MOB Dream11 team - Werder Bremen squad

Coach: F. Kohfeldt

Goalkeepers: J. Pavlenka, S. Kapino, L. Plogmann

Defenders: K. Vogt, M. Lang, L. Augustinsson, M. Veljkovic, S. Langkamp, N. Moisander, Ö. Toprak, T. Gebre Selassie, M. Friedl, J. Rieckmann, N. Wiemann

Midfielders: K. Möhwald, M. Rashica, L. Bittencourt, N. Şahin, F. Bartels, S. Straudi, I. Gruev, D. Klaassen, M. Eggestein, C. Groß, B. Goller, P. Bargfrede

Forwards: Y. Ōsako, D. Selke, N. Füllkrug, C. Pizarro, J. Sargent, J. Eggestein, L. Ihorst, N. Woltemade

WBN vs MOB Dream11 team - Borussia Monchengladbach squad

Coach: M. Rose

Goalkeepers: Y. Sommer, T. Sippel, M. Grün

Defenders: M. Doucouré, O. Wendt, S. Lainer, T. Jantschke, R. Bensebaini, M. Ginter, N. Elvedi

Midfielders: T. Strobl, C. Kramer, D. Zakaria, L. Stindl, F. Johnson, L. Bénes, J. Hofmann, T. Müsel, F. Neuhaus, A. Herzog

Forwards: P. Herrmann, M. Thuram, Raffael, A. Pléa, I. Traoré, C. Noß, B. Embolo, K. Bennetts

WBN vs MOB Dream11 prediction, match schedule

Date - Tuesday, May 26, 2020 (Wednesday, May 27 IST)

Kickoff time - 12 am IST

Venue - Weserstadion

WBN vs MOB Dream11 top picks

Here are the WBN vs MOB Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: Y Sommer

Defenders: O Wendt, M Ginter, R Bensebaini, T Gebre Selassie

Midfielders: F. Neuhaus, L Bittencourt, J Hofman, D Klaasen

Forwards: A Plea (C), M Rashica (VC)

WBN vs MOB Dream11 prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach start as favourites against Werder Bremen in this Bundesliga clash.

Note: Please keep in mind that these WBN vs MOB Dream11 top picks and the WBN vs MOB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WBN vs MOB Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

