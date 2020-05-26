WBN Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Werder Bremen take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on May 26, 2020. The match will be played at the Weserstadion on Tuesday (Wednesday for Indian viewers) with a kick-off time of 12 am IST. Borussia Monchengladbach occupy the fifth spot on the league table while Werder Bremen are placed 17th in the league. Fans can play the WBN vs MOB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the WBN vs MOB Dream11 prediction, WBN vs MOB Dream11 top picks and WBN vs MOB Dream11 team.
🏟️ Plea home goals: 7️⃣— Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 25, 2020
🧳 Plea away goals: 1️⃣4️⃣
The @alassane_plea Germany goalscoring tour returns to his favourite place tomorrow... ⚽⚽⚽#GladToBeBach #SVWBMG pic.twitter.com/TRBQx9RsKy
Date - Tuesday, May 26, 2020 (Wednesday, May 27 IST)
Kickoff time - 12 am IST
Venue - Weserstadion
Here are the WBN vs MOB Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.
Goalkeeper: Y Sommer
Defenders: O Wendt, M Ginter, R Bensebaini, T Gebre Selassie
Midfielders: F. Neuhaus, L Bittencourt, J Hofman, D Klaasen
Forwards: A Plea (C), M Rashica (VC)
Borussia Monchengladbach start as favourites against Werder Bremen in this Bundesliga clash.
