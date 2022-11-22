WC Fervour Turns Violent In Kerala As Argentina-Brazil Fans Exchange Blows During Rally

A bizarre incident took place in Kerala's Kollam district as the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar on Sunday. As per inputs from news agency ANI, a violent clash broke out between supporters of Argentina and Brazil during a roadshow ahead of the inauguration of the Qatar World Cup. Meanwhile, a case has now been registered in the Sakthikulangra police station in Kollam.

“Kerala | Case registered u/s 160 IPC(punishment for committing affray)at Sakthikulangara PS in Kollam in connection with a video where football fans of Argentina & Brazil were seen engaging in a brawl in Sakthikulangara rural during a road show," ANI tweeted.



(Pics -screengrabs from the video) pic.twitter.com/4saG3os5ko — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

In the video currently going viral on Twitter, supporters of both teams can be seen carrying the flags of Argentina and Brazil and using them to beat each other with flags, sticks, and iron pipes. As per reports, the clash broke out due to an argument between both groups during the roadshow. Reports further claim that the fight was later pacified by elders in the locality. Here’s a look at the video of Argentina and Brazil fans fighting in Kerala that is going viral.



A random group fight broke out between Argentina and Brazil fans in Kerala, India pic.twitter.com/d10sPr3Ev3 — cfcTom (@Cfctom123) November 21, 2022

Argentina to kick off FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on Tuesday

It is pertinent to mention that Brazil and Argentina are two of the biggest favorites to emerge as the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Brazil is currently the no. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, while Argentina ranks 3rd in the world. Both teams have a no. of superstars who are known for being proven match-winners and have a fan base spread across the world. The reach of the players can be understood by looking at the video of the fans clashing in Kerala. Additionally, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. are two of the biggest superstars in world football.

Meanwhile, Brazil is placed alongside Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland in Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while Argentina finds itself in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. Having said that, Argentina is all set to kick off its FIFA World Cup campaign on Tuesday with its match against Saudi Arabia. Brazil will begin its campaign on November 25 against Serbia.

Argentina’s schedule for FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - November 22 at 3:30 PM IST

Argentina vs Mexico - November 27 at 12:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Poland - December 1 at 12:30 AM IST

Brazil’s schedule for FIFA World Cup 2022