We Are Learning & Getting Better Every Day: Defender Shilky Devi

On the eve of India's opening match against mighty Sweden at the U-17 Women's Football Tournament 2019 in Mumbai on Friday, defender Shilky Devi expressed the hope of pulling off a miracle as she felt her team was getting better every day.

India to face Thailand on Tuesday

"It's really good to get this opportunity and we're looking forward to the tournament. We have been training for three weeks under the new coach and learning and getting better every day. Sweden and Thailand are both very strong teams. The matches against them will be tough but we have worked very hard as a group and are prepared to play them. It's a great opportunity for us to test ourselves and I would like to thank the AIFF for giving us this chance," Shilky said.

India will face Thailand on Tuesday, with the top two teams to clash in the final, two days later. Both teams are a force to reckon with in women's football, with their senior teams both playing in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in France.

The 14-year-old, who led the Indian team to victory at the SAFF U15 Championship in Bhutan earlier this year, also talked about how the team is gearing up to face two top-quality opponents.

