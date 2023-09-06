'We are taking this matter seriously', Man United issue statement on Antony allegations

Manchester United have issued a statement regarding the allegations made against winger Antony. The Brazilian's former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin alleged that the player assaulted her physically. On Monday Brazilian website UOL even published pictures of the injuries sustained by the complainant.

On the back of the Mason Greenwood incident, the Red Devils seem to have learnt a lesson and have released a detailed statement claiming the club is taking the matter seriously.

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments. As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

Problemss galore for Antony even in his national team

Antony was also removed from the Brazil team who are due to take on Bolivia in a World Cup Qualifying encounter at Estádio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Proença. A statement from the CBF read, "Given the publicised facts involving Manchester United striker Antony that require investigation, and with the intention of safeguarding the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team, and the CBF, Antony is withdrawn from the squad."

Due to the ongoing international break, United are currently not involved in any kind of matches and will face Brighton & Hove Albion on 16th September in the Premier League. It is not clear whether Erik ten Hag will take a stand against the player who showed a glimpse of his credentials in the last couple of matches. The Dutch gaffer has had the knack of dealing with players when it comes to disciplinary problems and we have already seen it.