'We Feel We Should': Southgate Confirms England's Willingness To Take A Knee At Qatar 2022

England football team manager Gareth Southgate has said that the team will continue with its anti-racism gesture during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. England footballers have been taking a knee for 33 consecutive matches ever since football returned after the COVID-19 shutdown. The first time that players carried out the anti-racism gesture was during the Premier League in 2020.

'We feel we should': Gareth Southgate on taking the knee

England who is placed in Group B will play their opening fixture against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening game on November 21, Southgate, in his statement, said, "We have discussed taking the knee. We feel we should. It's what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time."

"Of course, we understand in the Premier League that clubs have decided to only do that for certain games, big occasions, we feel this is the biggest. We think it is a strong statement to go around the world for young people in particular, to see that inclusivity is very important," he added.

England captain Harry Kane faces ban at FIFA World Cup

England, along with nine other European nations, were set to campaign against discrimination, by wearing ‘OneLove’ armband at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 'OneLove' band has been designed to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, but according to reports, England skipper Harry Kane has been banned by FIFA from wearing the band at Qatar 2022. As per FIFA’s equipment regulations, the team captains are required to wear armbands provided by FIFA.

FIFA launched their own armband campaign on November 19, in partnership with United Nations agencies, with different messages prepared for each round. Messages include “#SaveThePlanet”, “#NoDiscrimination” and “#FootballUnitesTheWorld”, which will be worn during the first round of group games.

FIFA has been in a standoff with European teams and even asked them to back down from allowing their captains to wear “One Love” armbands. However, according to an Associated Press report, Kane had made it clear that they will be wearing the heart-shaped armband during the opening match. Besides Kane, German skipper Manuel Neuer also promised to wear the armband against Japan on Wednesday. The 'OneLove' band was first seen in 2021, when Netherlands player Georginio Wijnaldum was wearing it at a European Championship match in Hungary with UEFA’s consent.