'We Have No Stadium To Play': Gokulam Kerala FC Slam Kerala Government Over Treatment

Gokulam Kerala FC aimed a dig at the Kerala Government as they will not be able to play their home games at the EMS Corporation Stadium. The former I-League champions had an agreement in place with the Kozhikode Corporation which they had hoped to be extended. But the authority refused to pay heed to their demands and has decided not to award an extension.

Gokulam Kerala expressed dissapointment as they are forced out of EMS Corporation stadium

Gokulam Kerala have been one of the most succesful Indian clubs having won the I-League once and the Indian Women's League three times. There have been reports that the Kozhikode Corporation was not happy with the way GKFC shaped the maintenance of the stadium. The decision of not handing an extension might be the aftermath of that event.

"The club took to Twitter to criticise the effort of the government. Tagging the Chief Minister and Sports Minister of Kerala they tweeted, "We touchdown Kerala with trophy and the news waiting for us and players was not a congratulatory note from government but that we have no stadium to play. Great Policy decision!"

We touchdown Kerala with trophy and the news waiting for us and players was not a congratulatory note from government but that we have no stadium to play. Great Policy decision! @pinarayivijayan @VABDURAHIMAN1 — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) May 28, 2023

It remains to be seen whether the Kerala Government decides to interfere in the matter in near future.