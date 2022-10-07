'We Know How To Make Miracles Happen': Barcelona's Response On Re-signing Lionel Messi

Shortly after reports emerged that seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to Camp Nou, Barcelona's vice-president Eduard Romeu has opened up on a potential move for the Argentine international. Romeo explained how the Catalan giants know how to make miracles happen despite the gruelling financial crisis they have faced over the past year.

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona?

While speaking at a recent press conference, Barcelona's vice-president Eduard Romeu said, "If the club want to bring him back, we will get to work on the financial side of the deal. We know how to make miracles happen. The doors are always open for Messi."

The 35-year-old's stats for the Blaugrana are nothing short of staggering as the talismanic figure has scored 672 goals for the club in just 778 games across all competitions. He has also helped the club win a whopping 10 La Liga titles, and four UEFA Champions Leagues, among many other trophies. With such vital contributions to the club in the past two decades, it seems likely that the Argentine international would be welcomed with open arms if he chooses to return in the future.

However, getting Messi back to Barcelona from PSG would require the club to address its financial concerns, one that Romeu believes is far from done.

"We were in the ICU and now we’re on the floor," explained the club's vice president. "There’s still a lot of work to be done. The numbers are capricious and they always come back. A long-term debt structure allows you to save time, but the equity imbalance continues. This season and next we will have to use some mechanism to get to the point where we want to be next year."

Barcelona lead La Liga table after 7 games

Even though talismanic forward Lionel Messi is not at the club anymore, Barcelona has made great strides since the beginning of last year with some fantastic recruitment over the summer. Following the signing of some big stars such as Robert Lewandowski, the Catalan giants now lead the La Liga standings after seven games with 19 points, level on points with arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are second.