Last Updated:

'We Lose Every Week, You're Nothing Special': Arsenal Fans' Reaction To Man City Loss

As far as Saturday's match is concerned, İlkay Gündoğan, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, and Rodri scored the five goals for Manchester City.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Arsenal fans, Manchester City, Premier League, EPL, Mikel Arteta, Mesut Ozil, PL table, West Ham

Image: Arsenal/Website


Arsenal's dreadful start to the 2021 season continued as the team was defeated 5-0 by Manchester City on Saturday. During the game, a number of Arsenal fans were heard shouting slogans in support of Manchester City, placing pressure on Mikel Arteta as a result of the team's dismal start to the season. Fans were seen clapping after every goal that Man City scored last night. A video was also shared on social media showing some supporters singing a made-up song to emphasise Arsenal's embarrassing season this year. The supporters sang, "We lose every week, you're nothing special," in reaction to Man City's back-to-back goals. 

The video of fans singing in favour of Manchester City has received over 1.8 million views on social media since it was posted last night claiming to be from the Arsenal-Man City match. In the video, Manchester City fans could be seen clapping while the opposition supporters sang the song in chorus. However, social media users later claimed that the video was 7 years old from a match between West Ham United and Manchester City and not from last night. 

Arsenal vs Manchester City

As far as Saturday's match is concerned, İlkay Gündoğan, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, and Rodri scored the five goals for Manchester City. Gündoğan provided an early breakthrough at the Etihad as he scored the first goal within the first seven minutes of the game. Torres followed the lead and scored the second goal in the 12th minute. Arsenal's cause was further punctured as Granit Xhaka received a red card in the 35th minute and reduced his side to just 10 men. 

READ | EPL: Man City routs Arsenal 5-0; Liverpool, Chelsea draw 1-1

Manchester City controlled the ball for the majority of the 90 minutes, completing 757 passes in the process. While City had ten attempts on goal, Arsenal failed to get a single shot past the home side's defense. With the loss, Arsenal has slipped to the bottom of the points table on the Premier League rankings. Arsenal is yet to score a goal in the ongoing season let alone win a match. For their next match, the gunners will host another bottom-ranked side Norwich City and look to register their first win of the season. 

READ | Arsenal humiliated 5-0 by City in worst start in its history

Image: Arsenal/Website
 

READ | Arteta: 'It's time to reflect and look in the mirror' as Arsenal lose 5-0 to Manchester City
READ | Heartbroken Mesut Ozil asks Arsenal to 'trust process' after humiliating 5-0 loss to City
READ | Throwback: When Ronaldo was asked if he'd play only for Man United in Premier League
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND