'We Made A Mistake': Barcelona Promise To Facilitate Lionel Messi's Return To Camp Nou

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has been linked with reports claiming a potential return to Camp Nou for the player in the summer of 2023. Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after ending his 21-year-long spell at Barcelona. However, he had a bitter exit from the team, as it was understood that Messi wanted to continue with the club he had played for his entire career.

Meanwhile, as per a recent report by Barca Universal, journalist Veronica Brunati, who is known to be close to the 35-year-old footballer has now revealed that Messi will move back to Barcelona in the summer of 2023. After the development came to light on Tuesday, multiple journalists and media outlets, including Fabrizio Romano spoke about the matter and revealed that Messi is yet to make a decision about his future.

Joan Laporta promised to re-sign Lionel Messi

Amidst all the speculations, another journalist Joan Fontes has shed light on the scenario that currently exists between Messi and Barca president Joan Laporta. As per the journalist, during Messi’s farewell last year, the club president promised Messi that he will re-sign the footballer at Barcelona, once his contract with PSG expires. It is understood that Messi and his camp were disappointed with the events that unfolded during Messi’s farewell from Camp Nou last year. As per reports, Laporta contacted the Argentine footballer in September and said, "Leo, you should not have left like that. We made a mistake and I want to make it right.”

The former captain was owed a large sum of money in deferred wages but was looking forward to continuing at Barcelona. However, as things stand now, Laporta regrets how Messi’s exit paved out and said he doesn’t want to be remembered as a president who let the iconic footballer leave Barcelona. As per the report, the club president will now do everything possible to re-sign the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Lionel Messi to decide on his future after FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

It is pertinent to mention that a recent report discarded the rumors about Messi already deciding to return to Camp Nou. It states that the 35-year-old will decide on his future only after the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. The reigning Ligue 1 champions are yet to table a deal, but the contract is likely to be a one-year extension with the option of extending it for 12 more months.