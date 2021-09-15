'We Need To Speak': Liverpool's Alisson Concerned About Row Between Brazil FA, PL And FIFA

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the Reds' UEFA Champions League Group Stage fixture against AC Milan, said that he hopes the Premier League, the national teams, and FIFA could solve the issue regarding the release of players to South America for international duty.

Premier League clubs had earlier refused to allow Brazilian players to participate in World Cup qualifiers back in South America as they would have to go under quarantine upon their return to the UK. In turn, the Football Association of Brazil along with that of Chile, Paraguay, and Mexico asked FIFA to enforce the 'five-day' rule which was meant to prevent the players from featuring for their clubs in last weekend's league fixtures. The request was withdrawn late on Friday, letting the players of those respective countries play for their clubs.

Alisson was worried about the same and expressed his concerns. He said,

"In the way things are going in the world in the last two years, I think we are prepared for all the situations. I think we learned a lot from these difficult times we are living. This week wasn't different. I wasn't sure if I would play or not but I just had to be sure I would be ready for the game. My preparation was the same as the other game, as the other matches. "I'm really happy that all the sides worked together - the national teams, the clubs, the Premier League, and FIFA worked together to bring a solution for the situation. Also, I really trust in the club, the Premier League, FIFA, and the national teams, and the government to find a solution for the next international break. That is something that we need to start to speak about now."

Brazil vs Argentina Suspended

According to a report published by The Athletic, Premier League clubs agreed not to release players to Brazil during the recently concluded international break due to a 10-day quarantine rule upon arrival back to the UK. Hence, the players were set to be ruled out of Premier League participation for five days. And according to the quarantine rule in Brazil, players traveling from the United Kingdom must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival to the nation.

Arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina were all set to lock horns in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday, September 5, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sau Paulo. However, the eagerly-awaited contest had to be suspended after Brazilian health officials entered the pitch and accused some Argentine players of violating the country's COVID protocol. Soon after that, FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings involving both the Brazilian and Argentinian Football Associations.

(Image: AP)