'We Wanted Him, Coaching Staff Didn't,' Says Arsenal Player On Aubameyang's Exit

Arsenal defender Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães has explained the events that led to the exit of former captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona on deadline day.

The Brazilian centre-back explained that the players had no issues with the Gabonese striker and that it was the coaching staff, led by Mikel Arteta, who wanted him on the sidelines.

Gabriel explains reason for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's exit

While speaking to Oh My Goal about the former Arsenal captain, Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães said, "Aubameyang is in my heart. We all wanted him at Arsenal. It's something that happened between him and the coaching staff. The other players weren't in it. I said goodbye to him before he left. I hope he enjoys Barcelona. He is a very nice person with a big heart and I love him very much."

The 32-year old, who has had an exceptional start to life at the Camp Nou, had revealed that coach Mikel Arteta had issues with him, which forced his exit out of the club rather than he having any concerns with the Spaniard. While speaking at a press conference during his Barcelona unveiling, Aubameyang said,

"I think the problem was only with him [Arteta] and he made the decision," said the Gabonese striker. "I can't say much, he wasn't happy and that's it. It happened like that. He wasn't very happy. I stayed very calm and that's it. Those were difficult months but I think that's how football is sometimes. For my part, I have never wanted to do something wrong and now I think that this is the past and I want to think about the present and right now that is my answer."

However, Arteta hit back at Aubameyang soon after, stating that he was the solution rather than the problem. "It's his opinion. That's his opinion, that is what he said and you have to respect that," answered the Spanish coach when asked about Aubameyang's claims. "I am grateful for what Auba has done at the club and his contribution since I have been here. The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem."

Aubameyang's start has been exceptional at Barcelona

Ever since leaving Arsenal on transfer deadline day, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored five goals in just six games for Barcelona in all competitions. Previously, the Gabonese striker had not played since December 6, as he was not only stopped off the Arsenal captaincy but also removed from the squad entirely by Mikel Arteta.