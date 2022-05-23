'We Went, Won It': Robertson Eyes Champions League Glory After Liverpool's PL Heartbreak

Star Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has hailed coach Jurgen Klopp for inspiring the team for greater success as the club aims to complete the treble this season. The Reds have already won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup this campaign by defeating Chelsea in both finals, and they now look to also win the UEFA Champions League when they face Real Madrid in the final on May 28.

Andy Robertson hails Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool left-back provided detailed reasoning as to how coach Jurgen Klopp has made the club better by stating, "He's put us back into a position where we're competing for trophies. When he took over, nobody would've put Liverpool up there for Champions Leagues, nobody would've put Liverpool up there for competing for Premier Leagues. And now we're always in the conversation, and that's down to him and his staff. He's changed the mentality around everyone. The fans all love him; they've all bought into what he was doing."

The Scottish defender then went on to add that it has been an honour to play under him by stating, "Obviously, it takes the boys to buy into it, but it's quite an easy philosophy to buy into when it works, and it usually does more often than not. But the manager is the leader of us; he's the one that makes the big decisions and gets the big calls right, and I think he'll definitely go down as a legend in Liverpool. When we all retire and look back on it, it will have been an honour to play under him."

Andy Robertson on greatest Liverpool moment

While Andy Robertson has won an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, a Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, he has picked the latter as his greatest moment at the club. The Scot explained that he would never forget the night in Madrid when the Reds were crowned champions after defeating Tottenham 2-0 in the final.

"That night in Madrid [when Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League final] will live with me for the rest of my life," said Robertson.

"Obviously, the season before we just fell short in Kyiv, and to then get to another Champions League final... it doesn't always happen. Some people only get to one and they're blessed to be in one. And all of a sudden, we were in two within the space of a year, and we went and won it."

He went on to add that while winning the Premier League was great, winning the UEFA Champions League was amazing.

"Winning the Premier League and everything was great, but it's more of a long slog, and obviously COVID had hit. But when I look back on that day in Madrid, the build-up, everything before the game, getting videos off people that mean a lot to me and then going out and performing like we did and getting our hands on the big trophy, it just makes me smile every time I think about it," concluded the 28-year-old.