'We Will Cut Off Your Three Fingers': Juventus Striker Sent Chilling Warning By PSG Ultras

PSG ultras issued a threat against Dusan Vlahovic

They asked him not to come to Paris, threatening to cut off his fingers

Vlahovic is part of Juventus and could be on the move to Paris

PSG ultras horrific warning to Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic, the 23-year-old Serbian striker, currently part of Serie A giants Juventus, is facing speculation about a potential move this summer. Among the rumored destinations is Paris, where Paris Saint-Germain has shown interest. However, some passionate PSG fans have voiced their disapproval of this potential transfer.

[Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring a second goal for his side; Image: AP]

An image of PSG ultras outside the team's home ground has emerged, displaying a threatening banner that reads: "If you come, we will cut off your three fingers." This reaction stems from a previous picture of Vlahovic taken after a Serbia international match, where he was seen holding up three fingers and wearing a t-shirt depicting Kosovo as part of Serbia.

This isn't the first time when PSG fans have tried to deter transfer targets. Previously, Lucas Hernandez was warned off due to his ties with bitter rivals Marseille, where his father once played. Despite the warnings, a transfer from Bayern Munich to PSG still occurred for £34 million. Brazilian forward Neymar Jr has also faced intense criticism from PSG ultras in the past due to his alleged lack of committment toward the club.

As Lionel Messi has departed PSG, and uncertainties surround Kylian Mbappe's future in the club, Vlahovic's potential move to France continues to be a topic of interest and speculation. Messi has joined the Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami, while Mbappe is reportedly in talks with Real Madrid. The French footballer has even refused to sign his contract renewal with PSG.

