'We Will Play For Ukraine': Liverpool Boss Klopp Sends Message To Russia Ahead Of UCL Tie

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has issued a strong message to Russia and its President Vladimir Putin ahead of the UEFA Champions League final this weekend by stating that the game will be played for Ukrainians. The German manager also highlighted that he backed UEFA's decision to move the final from St Petersburg to Paris, stating that this is exactly the message that Russia should get.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp sends message to Russia

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, "I am happy that the game is here for thousands of reasons. It’s a strange one. How to kill the mood (with the question). The war is still going on and we have to think about that."

When it came to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Klopp added, "The game still happens and the fact we are not in St Petersburg is exactly the right message that Russia should get: Life goes on even when you try to destroy it. We play this final for all the people in Ukraine. I am sure some people in Ukraine can still watch it and we do it for you, 100 per cent."

As for the all-important final, Klopp was all praise for Real Madrid as he said, "They are the most decorated club in the world. Some of them can win it for the fifth time, the manager can win it for the fourth time. You cannot buy that experience. But we’re experienced too. This is our third final in five years and that’s special." When it comes to the final, the Reds will hope to get their revenge over Los Blancos, having lost the 2017-18 final to them by a scoreline of 3-1.

Russia-Ukraine war enters day 93

Even though the Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 93, the former is showing no signs of relenting in its pursuit to conquer Kyiv. The war has had devastating effects in Ukraine as according to the UN Rights Office, at least 4,000 people have been killed. The war over Ukraine is a part of Russia's 'special military operation' that was deemed to stop 'genocide' in the eastern part of the country.