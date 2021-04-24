WEL Vs ADL Dream11: Wellington Phoenix Vs Adelaide United Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Wellington Phoenix will take on Adelaide United in their next A-League fixture at the Wollongong Showground. The match will kick off on Sunday, April 25 at 6:10 PM local time (11:40 AM IST). Here is our WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction, top picks and our WEL vs ADL Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

WEL vs ADL match preview

The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season as Wellington Phoenix are in the bottom four while Adelaide United are in the hunt for the A-League title. However, Wellington Phoenix have seen a recent uptick in form as they are unbeaten in their last three league games (2W 1D). Even though Ufuk Talay's side only managed a 1-1 draw against Western United in their last game, they dominated the match and were unlucky not to get the three points. However, they are expected to face a stern task this weekend when they face third-placed Adelaide United.

With 30 points after 17 games, Adelaide United are just two points behind leaders Melbourne City FC and have far exceeded expectations, having finished seventh last season. However, Carl Veart's side have witnessed a recent dip in form since they have only managed one win in their last four league games (2D 1L). They will take confidence from their last game though as Adelaide United came from two goals down against fourth-placed Sydney FC to salvage a draw.

WEL vs ADL predicted starting line-ups

Wellington Phoenix: Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

Adelaide United: Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Craig Goodwin; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

WEL vs ADL top picks

Wellington Pheonix: Ulises Davila, Cameron Devlin

Adelaide United: Craig Goodwin, Ben Halloran

WEL vs ADL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Oliver Sail

Defenders: James McGarry, Tim Payne, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey

Midfielders: Ulises Davila, Ben Halloran, Cameron Devlin, Alex Rufer

Forwards: Tomi Juric, Craig Goodwin

WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Adelaide United will come out on top in this match.

Note: The above WEL vs ADL Dream11 prediction, WEL vs ADL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WEL vs ADL Dream11 team and WEL vs ADL Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result